West Virginia coal, oil and gas groups prepare for Biden-Harris administration

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Groups representing West Virginia’s fossil fuel industries are preparing for President-elect Joe Biden to take office in January.

Both Bill Raney, president of the West Virginia Coal Association, and Charlie Burd, executive director of the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia, said they fear the Biden administration could enact policies that hamper the growth and development of their respective industries.

The West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association, however, issued a statement saying it believes “the oil and natural gas industry and the Biden administration will work together and foster a positive, constructive relationship.

During the final presidential debate prior to the election, Biden, who has also said he would move to ban hydraulic fracking on federal lands, said he would work to “transition from the oil industry” if he were elected.

According to information from the Biden campaign website, the president-elect plans to begin enacting components of his plan for a “Clean Energy Revolution and Environmental Justice” on his first day in office.

