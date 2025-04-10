West Virginia Coal Association applauds President Trump’s pro-coal executive order

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Coal Association (WVCA) commends President Donald J. Trump for his decisive action today in signing a series of executive orders aimed at revitalizing the American coal industry and ensuring the reliability of the nation’s energy grid. These measures mark a significant shift toward bolstering coal production and utilization, which are vital to West Virginia’s economy and way of life.

Among the actions taken today, were the designation of coal as a mineral, determining whether it meets the criteria for designation as a critical miner under the Energy Act of 2020, pushing the use of coal to power the rapidly expanding development of artificial intelligence, requiring federal agencies to lift barriers to coal production and use, and to promote coal and coal technology exports, facilitate international agreements for U.S. coal, and accelerate development of coal technologies.

Chris Hamilton, President of the WVCA, expressed strong support for the President’s initiatives, stating, “We are deeply grateful to President Trump, Energy Secretary Wright, Secretary Burgum, and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin for their leadership in rolling back these anti-coal regulations. For years, our industry has faced undue pressure from excessive regulatory measures that have led to job loss and stifled industry growth and innovation. Today’s announcement marks a crucial shift towards a more balanced approach to energy development. We believe this will not only benefit our state but also contribute to a stronger national energy policy.” ​

Furthermore, the establishment of the National Energy Dominance Council, led by Secretaries Wright and Burgum, is expected to streamline energy production processes and cut bureaucratic red tape, fostering an environment conducive to private sector investments and innovation. ​

Today’s actions align with the administration’s commitment to ending the Obama/Biden War on Coal and to recognize coal as an essential component of the nation’s energy mix. Energy Secretary Chris Wright emphasized coal’s role in addressing the growing power needs, particularly in light of the expanding demands from technological advancements. ​

The WVCA stands ready to collaborate with federal and state policymakers to ensure the effective and swift implementation of these regulatory changes. The association believes that these actions will not only benefit West Virginia but also contribute to a more robust and secure national energy policy.​

For additional information, please contact Chris Hamilton at (304) 342-4153.​