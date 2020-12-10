West Virginia certifies election results as state joins last-ditch effort to block Biden presidency

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With West Virginia set to cast its five electoral votes for Republican President Donald Trump next week, the state is joining a Hail Mary effort to get the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the results that show Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden as the next president.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner certified the state’s election results Wednesday from the Nov. 3 election elections.

The state’s 55 counties canvassed the votes in November and had 30 days from the end of the election to certify their results and send those certifications to the Secretary of State’s Office. The deadline for counties to certify election results this year was Dec. 3.

“West Virginia had one of the most successful, if not the most successful, primary and general election in the nation,” Warner said before signing the certification letters Wednesday. “The COVID-19 pandemic forced us to think outside the box. Our objective has been to guarantee every legally registered voter has had both the right and the opportunity to cast their vote in both the June primary and the November general election.” …

