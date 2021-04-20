West Virginia Catholic schools will accept ESAs

The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — Catholic schools across West Virginia plan to fully participate in the state’s upcoming Hope Scholarship program, which will create educational savings accounts for eligible families to move from public schools to homeschooling or private or parochial schools.

Gov. Jim Justice signed the scholarship program into law in March. Initially, families with children entering kindergarten or transferring out of public schools and into homeschooling or private schools can apply for ESAs for the 2022-23 school year.

“The Hope Scholarship Program can truly serve as a blessing for parents who seek a Catholic education for their children,” said the Most Reverend Mark E. Brennan, Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston. “This program empowers parents and families to make decisions about how best to educate their children and in so doing is in keeping with a key tenet of the Catholic faith: that parents are the primary educators of their children.”

Families who qualify for the Hope Scholarship can use those funds for private school tuition or for educational services, tutoring, home school costs, online instruction, or other allowable expenses…

