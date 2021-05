WV Press Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association shares photo highlights of the West Virginia Boys Basketball Tournament with its 72 member newspapers.

Here are some of the best.

Tuesday:

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Webster County’s Devin Coley (10) goes up for a shot as Clay-Battelle’s Mojo Chisler (44) defends during the West Virginia boys single-A state quarterfinal game between the Clay-Battelle See Bees and the Webster County Highlanders at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Charleston.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Webster County’s Rye Gadd (22) goes up for a shot as Clay-Battelle’s Connor Bell (35) and Gage Statler (4) defend during the West Virginia boys single-A state quarterfinal game between the Clay-Battelle See Bees and the Webster County Highlanders at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Charleston.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Clay-Battelle’s Chase Ammons (12) drives down the court as Webster County’s Kaden Cutlip (3) defends during the West Virginia boys single-A state quarterfinal game between the Clay-Battelle See Bees and the Webster County Highlanders at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Charleston.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Clay-Battelle’s Gavin Moore (35) goes up for a shot during the West Virginia boys single-A state quarterfinal game between the Clay-Battelle See Bees and the Webster County Highlanders at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Charleston.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Williamstown’s Trevor Oates (33), Moorefield’s Dean Keplinger (32) and Williamstown’s Ryan Wager (5) reach for a rebound during the West Virginia boys AA state quarterfinal game between the Williamstown Yellow Jackets and the Moorefield Yellow Jackets at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Charleston. Williamstown defeated Moorefield 67-32.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Williamstown’s Baylor Haught (15) goes up for a shot as Moorefield’s Dean Keplinger (32) defends during the West Virginia boys AA state quarterfinal game between the Williamstown Yellow Jackets and the Moorefield Yellow Jackets at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Charleston. Williamstown defeated Moorefield 67-32.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Moorefield’s Silas Inskeep (13) goes up for a shot as Williamstonw’s Baylor Haught (15) defends during the West Virginia boys AA state quarterfinal game between the Williamstown Yellow Jackets and the Moorefield Yellow Jackets at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Charleston. Williamstown defeated Moorefield 67-32.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Moorefield’s Levi Thompson (15) puts up a shot as Williamstown’s Xavier Caruthers (23) defends during the West Virginia boys AA state quarterfinal game between the Williamstown Yellow Jackets and the Moorefield Yellow Jackets at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Charleston. Williamstown defeated Moorefield 67-32.