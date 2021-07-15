West Virginia Board of Education OKs updated charter school rules

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Board of Education approved Wednesday updated rules for future charter schools in the state, but not without some reservations.

The board voted Wednesday to approve revisions to Policy 3300 setting rules for the state’s public charter school pilot project.

“Am I pleased about this? No. Am I 100 percent for charter schools? No,” said board President Miller Hall. “Is it what is best for kids? I don’t know.”

The West Virginia Legislature passed House Bill 2012 during the 2020 legislative session and signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice. The bill was built on the back of House Bill 206, an omnibus education bill passed during a contentious special session in 2019…

