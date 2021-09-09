West Virginia Board of Education modifies waiver for extracurricular activities

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) voted during its monthly meeting on Sept. 8 to further modify provisions to Policy 2436.10 Participation in Extracurricular Activities.

The change will evaluate the grades of student-golfers at the three-week mark in the semester and allow them to participate in regional competitions if they have a 2.0 grade point average (GPA). All other sports and extracurricular activities will be governed by the waiver approved previously.

Last month, the WVBE voted to waive the 2.0 requirement and permit students to practice/rehearse with their teams and with extracurricular activities if their GPA falls below a 2.0. While students are not allowed to compete with grades lower than 2.0, the waiver provides an earlier evaluation period at the six-week and nine-week mark. Those obtaining a 2.0 at that time may also begin competing.

Golf season is the earliest of the fall sports. With the WVBE’s August waiver and grade-evaluation changes, golfers’ grades would not be considered in time to participate in the late September sectional competitions. The latest adjustment allows all golf student-athletes to practice with their teams and their grades to be evaluated at the three-week mark. Those with a 2.0 GPA or above will be permitted to compete.

“Our goal has been to support students by expanding opportunities for success. The past 18 months have presented unforeseen interruptions to learning, social-emotional challenges and resurgences in infection rates, all of which affect student learning and well-being,” said WVBE President Miller Hall. “While the waiver and additional modifications are only permitted this school year, they allow students a chance to remain connected to their peers and support networks while improving their academics.”

In other WVBE action, a revision to Policy 8100.1 Computation of Average Daily Attendance (ADA) and Average Daily Membership (ADM) was placed on public comment for 30 days. The policy is being revised to incorporate charter public schools and to make clear that the ADA and ADM calculations include all forms and modes of instruction including virtual instruction. The policy further emphasizes the requirement of all public schools to maintain accurate attendance records. The policy will be placed on public comment for 30 days and may be reviewed at http://wvde.state.wv.us/policies/.

The next regularly scheduled WVBE meeting is 9 a.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in Charleston.