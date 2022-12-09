By Jessi Mancini, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A $450 million plant to recycle steel and make rebar for the construction industry is locating in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, state and company officials announced Thursday.

Commercial Metals Co. of Irving, Texas, will build its fourth micro mill in Berkeley County where the plant is projected to begin operations in late 2025, CEO Barbara Smith said. About 230 people will be employed there, not including the jobs created through its construction or from support businesses, she said.

Sites were studied in a multitude of states and regions to locate the plant to serve the Eastern United States, Smith said.

“It became clear to us that you truly understand the importance of a pro business environment and how it benefits communities,” Smith said…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/business/2022/12/west-virginia-announces-450m-steel-plant-in-berkeley-county/