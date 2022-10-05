West Virginia American Water continues to seek purchase of Milton’s water assets

By McKenna Horsley, Charleston Gazette-Mail

MILTON, W.Va. — While West Virginia American Water is open to discussing the purchase of Milton’s water and wastewater systems, the town’s mayor said he’s “still not interested” in selling.

During its Tuesday meeting, the Milton City Council meeting heard from a representative of the utility company. For years, residents have spoken about issues with the current systems.

“We’re here this evening to make the council and the people of Milton aware that we remain committed to providing a solution to the ongoing water challenges that the city faces,” said Brooks Crislip, the director of business development for West Virginia American Water, to the council. “We’d like to further explore ways in which we could partner with the city and we’d like to reiterate both our ability and our willingness to do so.”

While West Virginia American would need additional information from the city to determine a final offer, it could be in the ballpark of $10 million for the water and wastewater systems. The company would also plan to make investments and upgrade the city water system…

