West Virginia American Water awards 22 bottle filling stations to organizations

Release from West Virginia American Water:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia American Water has announced the recipients of its second annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 22 schools, public buildings, and community centers in seven counties throughout the state.

“We take our role as environmental stewards in West Virginia very seriously,” said Rob Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “Our team makes this program a priority as we educate customers on the importance of keeping our communities healthy and litter-free. These touchless bottle filling stations will deliver safe, quality tap water while also the reducing the amount of single-use plastics in West Virginia.”

Piloted in 2019, West Virginia American Water’s Bottle Filling Station program has provided bottle filling stations to 41 entities across West Virginia. This year’s program will provide a bottle filling station to the following organizations across the state:

Braxton County

Braxton County Middle School (Sutton)

Boone County

Madison Elementary School (Madison)

(Madison) Whitesville Elementary School (Whitesville)

Cabell County

City of Huntington (Huntington)

(Huntington) Salt Rock Elementary (Salt Rock)

(Salt Rock) Spring Valley High School (Huntington)

Kanawha County

Camp Virgil Tate (Sissonville)

(Sissonville) DuPont Middle School (Belle)

(Belle) Elk view Middle School (Elkview)

(Elkview) Grandview Elementary School (Charleston)

(Charleston) Holz Elementary School (Charleston)

(Charleston) Kanawha State Forest (Charleston)

(Charleston) Montrose Elementary School (South Charleston)

(South Charleston) Mountaineer Montessori School (Charleston)

(Charleston) Ruffner Elementary School (Charleston)

(Charleston) Sacred Heart Grade School (Charleston)

(Charleston) South Charleston Middle School (South Charleston)

(South Charleston) Zion Child Development Center (Charleston)

Mercer County

The Wade Center (Bluefield)

Ohio County

Steenrod Elementary School (Wheeling)

(Wheeling) Warwood Elementary School (Wheeling)

Wayne County

Wayne County Board of Education (Wayne)

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 565,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.