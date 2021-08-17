West Virginia agencies serving victims of crime anticipate substantial hit to federal funding

By JoAnn Snoderly, WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Local agencies serving child and adult victims of crime are anticipating substantial cuts in federal funding in the coming two to three years, and are now scrambling to find ways to make up the difference and preserve services.

Last year, staff at the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center provided services to 504 children, all thought to be victims of physical and sexual abuse, neglect, drug endangerment, exposure to or depiction in pornography, sex trafficking or witnesses to violence, including homicide, according to the agency’s director.

Of those children, 234 were from Harrison County, an increase of 65% in just four years and an increase of 360% since Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Jayne Landacre’s first year with the program in Fiscal Year 2012-2013.

The remaining 270 children served by the Harrison center in 2020 were from Doddridge, Taylor and Barbour counties, she said…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/theet/news/agencies-serving-victims-of-crime-anticipate-substantial-hit-to-federal-funding/article_5e23a0fe-fc54-11eb-87e4-07f7113769eb.html