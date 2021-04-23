West Virginia AG Morrisey discusses opioid epidemic

By Jessi Mancini, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A rise in overdoses in the past year could be an unintended consequence during the pandemic, state attorney general Patrick Morrisey said Thursday.

Anecdotal information suggests overdoses from prescription drugs and other drugs has soared since the pandemic began a year ago, he said.

Reasons vary among different people, but can be due to the impacts from isolation, or not seeing the relevant health care provider or financial problems caused by not being employed because of the response to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to Morrisey.

The problems can lead to other addictive habits, he said.

“That’s something we take very seriously,” Morrisey said…

