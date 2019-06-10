West Virginia 4-year college tuition increasing an average of 2.4 percent

By RYAN QUINN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Average annual tuition among the state’s four-year public colleges for undergraduate West Virginians is increasing about $180, or 2.4 percent, in the upcoming academic year, according to the state Higher Education Policy Commission.

That’s compared to the $300, or 4.2 percent, increase seen in the now-ending academic year, compared to the prior one.

“It’s really pretty terrific,” said Sarah Tucker, the top administrator at the HEPC and the state’s Community and Technical College System.

