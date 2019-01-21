West Virginia 4-H’ers to ‘find their path’ at WVU Day at the Legislature

WVU Today

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Higher education can open the door to a world of possibilities for West Virginia’s young people. Hundreds of 4-H’ers will have an opportunity to learn how they can find their path to those possibilities and to West Virginia University during the 2019 WVU Day at the Legislature. The event, hosted by WVU and WVU Extension Service, will take place at the Capitol in Charleston Jan. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The WVU Day at the Legislature will feature interactive displays, activities and exhibits for students aimed a piquing an interest in higher education. Visitors will learn about career paths, talk with current WVU students, participate in interactive STEM activities, explore their dreams, take a virtual tour and much more.

Additionally, 4-H’ers, representatives from WVU’s colleges/units and others will meet their state representatives, get a peek into the legislative process and participate in a special recognition by the House and Senate of WVU and WVU Extension programs, including 4-H.

“Helping our young people ‘see’ how WVU can help them pursue their dreams is an important role WVU Extension plays as part of our educational outreach throughout the state. This year’s exhibits allow our 4-H’ers to experience various aspects of life at WVU, pique their curiosity and explore how they can chart their path to the University,” said Steven Bonanno, dean and director, WVU Extension Service. “As always, this event also provides an opportunity for students to gain insights into our legislative process and make those personal connections with our state leaders.”

Students will begin the day with a career personality assessment to direct their path to higher education. They will have the opportunity to “dream big” at the flying WV Post-it wall, take a virtual tour of the WVU campus, commemorate the event at the University photo booth, experience STEM activities (including robotics) and participate in other interactive exhibits.

Attendees can connect to the event via social media using the hashtag #WVUDay2019, and by following @WestVirginiaU and @WVUExtension on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

For questions regarding WVU Day at the Legislature, contact the WVU Extension Service Office of Communications at 304.293.4221.

CONTACT: Tara Curtis, WVU Extension Service

304.293.7996; tara.curtis@mail.wvu.edu

Follow @WVUToday on Twitter.

See more from WVU Today