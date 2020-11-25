West Virginans’ Thanksgiving plans vary due to Covid-19

By Jessica Farrish

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Thanksgiving 2020 will look different at some homes around southern West Virginia, local residents reported.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reminded Americans that the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to “celebrate at home with the people you live with,” according to the CDC site.

More than 1 million Covid-19 cases were reported in the United States over the last seven days, according to the CDC. As a result, health officials were asking Americans to have dinner at home.

“Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading Covid-19 or the flu,” the CDC warned Monday.

Gov. Jim Justice on Monday issued the latest in a series of warnings to West Virginians to be careful during Thanksgiving…

