WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — West Liberty University returned to wearing masks inside buildings today as a safety precaution due to the uptick in active COVID-19 cases across the state and nation.

“We are committed to the safety of our students and employees. Because of this and in response to the CDC suggestions, I have asked our campus community to return to the wearing of face masks. I also encourage everyone to get vaccinated if they have not yet received the shot. Wearing a mask indoors and getting vaccinated are important safety precautions and the way that we will keep each other safe,” said Dr. W. Franklin Evans, WLU president.

WLU relaxed its mask requirement on July 12, 2021 when numbers were low. This new mask mandate continues until the numbers decline once again.

COVID-19 cases have increased over 300% nationally from June 19 to July 23, 2021, along with parallel increases in hospitalizations and deaths driven by the highly transmissible B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant. (Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department webpage.)

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is holding a vaccination clinic on campus from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1 for those still needing to be vaccinated.

WLU welcomed its football team back to campus over the weekend and will welcome its Residence Life Staff on Aug. 12.

Residential students move into housing in a staggered fashion beginning Aug. 19 and continuing through Aug. 22.

Classes begin at the Highlands Center on Saturday, Aug. 21 and on the main campus on Monday, Aug. 23.

For more information on the pandemic and the COVID-19 regulations on campus, please visit westliberty.edu/coronavirus or email [email protected].