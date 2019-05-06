Welcome to the rodeo

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

Six-year-old Holden Perry holds on for dear life as an agitated and speedy sheep tries to buck him off while competing in the Mutton Busting event during the rodeo portion of the West Virginia Farm Show Sunday afternoon at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea.

(Register-Herald photo by Brad Davis)

FAIRLEA, W.Va. — This past weekend, the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea played host to the second annual West Virginia Farm Show.

While the state may have one of the oldest populations of farmers in the country, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s 2017 Census of Agriculture, the weekend’s events brought out the next generation of Mountain State and neighboring states’ farmers and ranchers.

“We had exhibitors from five states participate yesterday (Saturday),” said Kelly Collins, the CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia. “This is the second year that we’ve had the show, and to see those numbers keep growing is very promising and exciting for us.”

