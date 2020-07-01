Welch, W.Va., recognizes Elder Abuse Awareness Month

From The Welch News

WELCH, W.Va. – In Recognition of Elder Abuse Awareness Month, Welch Mayor Harold McBride signed a Proclamation for SAFE’s Elder Abuse Advocate, Barbara Osborne, declaring June 18th as Elder Abuse Awareness Day in the City of Welch.

Mayor Harold McBride Sr. signs the proclamation making Elder Abuse Awareness Day June 18,2020 and encourages all area residents to honor, recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of our elders.

WHEREAS: Elders are valued members of society and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they live safely and with dignity;

WHEREAS: Abuse of older people is a tragedy inflicted on vulnerable elders, and ever-increasing problem in today’s society that crosses all socio-economic boundaries;



WHEREAS: Combating abuse of older people will help improve the quality of life for all elders across this country and will allow elders to continue to live as independently as possible and contribute to the life and vibrancy of communities;



WHEREAS: Elders are guaranteed that they will be treated with respect and dignity to enable them to continue to serve as leaders, mentors, volunteers and important and active members of this community;



WHEREAS: We are all responsible for building safer communities for our elders;



WHEREAS: The well-being of elders is in the interest of the City of Welch, Mayor and all citizens of McDowell County and further adds to the well-being of our communities;



I, Harold McBride Sr. do hereby proclaim Elder Abuse Awareness Day June 18,2020 and encourage all area residents to honor, recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of our elders.



Dated this 18th day of June 2020:



Mayor, Harold McBride Sr