Weirton-Steubenville corridor sees nation’s highest percentage of construction job growth

By LINDA HARRIS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The shale gas industry’s impact on the Weirton-Steubenville metropolitan area is expanding.

The Associated General Contractors of America reported the largest percentage gain in construction jobs in the nation — 26 percent, or 500 jobs — occurred in the Weirton-Steubenville corridor, which consists of Brooke and Hancock counties in West Virginia and Jefferson County in Ohio.

AGCA said there are now 2,400 people working in the construction industry in the Weirton-Steubenville corridor, up from 1,900.

