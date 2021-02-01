“We are all in this together”: Manchin wants to work to heal

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — After living through and witnessing the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said “something’s wrong” in this country, and he places at least part of the blame at the feet of former President Donald Trump.

“If you can still be a Trump supporter after seeing the incitement of a seditious insurrection, somethings’s wrong,” he said in an interview last week, also expressing hope the Republican Party can move away from Trump and find its “footing” once again.

“What he (Trump) did was absolutely unbelievable,” he said. “To me, I still can’t believe it … I was there when they attacked. I was sitting inside the building when they attacked. I heard it.”

Manchin said a SWAT team came inside the Senate chambers to get them out and they went down a back hallway to a secure place.

“I didn’t know the severity of it or the depth of it until we got in that secured room and saw the monitors,” he said. “And I said, Oh, my God, I could never in my life imagine (this would happen).”

The last such attack was in 1814, he said, by the British, and it didn’t even happen during the Civil War…

