Water Quality Board approves budget in W.Va., hiring for repairs

By Travis Crum, The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington, W.Va.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Huntington Water Quality Board has approved its 2019-20 fiscal year budget, which includes money set aside for more manpower to make repairs.

It also includes cost-of-living increases for employees and payments into a revolving fund required by the West Virginia Public Service Commission.

Board members on Monday approved a $15.5 million budget for the Huntington Sanitary Board, an increase of $971,000 from the previous fiscal year. They also approved a $1.2 million budget for the Huntington Stormwater Utility, which is set by projections from the city’s stormwater utility fee.

The Water Quality Board is the umbrella agency for the Huntington Sanitary Board, Huntington Stormwater Utility and Huntington Floodwall Division. …

Read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/water-quality-board-approves-budget-hiring-for-repairs/article_3117857b-b71f-5e0b-97d2-65994ee208db.html