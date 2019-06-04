Washington Works facility part of ‘new DuPont’ relaunch

By BRETT DUNLAP

The new DuPont debuted Monday across the world. Many people at Washington Works will play a role in the new company brought together from specialty businesses that fit together from DuPont, Dow, Dow Corning and FMC. Pictured are Greg Westbrook, DuPont Washington Works Performance Resins unit manager; Shawn Mallett, DuPont Washington Works site continuous improvement leader; Ron Barnette, DuPont Washington Works site HR manager; Jay Valvo, DuPont Washington Works plant manager; Robin Wallace, DuPont Washington Works site finance and community outreach leader; Ryan Birge, DuPont Washington Works site EH&S manager; Josh Cochran, DuPont Washington Works site manufacturing technology manager, and Gary Meng, DuPont Washington Works engineering Polymers Unit manager. (News and Sentinel photo by Brett Dunlap)

WASHINGTON, W.Va. — Although DuPont is changing as a company, the Washington Works facility will continue with the same people focused on the company’s new goals.

The new DuPont debuted globally Monday with a new focus on solutions and technologies in the areas of Safety & Construction, Nutrition & Biosciences, Electronics & Imaging and Transportation & Advanced Polymers. It will be the areas of Transportation & Advanced Polymers that will be the primary focus of DuPont’s operations at the Washington Works site, said Plant Manager Jay Valvo.

”We are on a journey,” he said. ”We are calling it ‘the new DuPont’ but come June 3, it will be ‘DuPont,’ the same name as before, but a different company.”

