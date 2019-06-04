Washington Works facility part of ‘new DuPont’ relaunch
By BRETT DUNLAP
The Parkersburg News and Sentinel
WASHINGTON, W.Va. — Although DuPont is changing as a company, the Washington Works facility will continue with the same people focused on the company’s new goals.
The new DuPont debuted globally Monday with a new focus on solutions and technologies in the areas of Safety & Construction, Nutrition & Biosciences, Electronics & Imaging and Transportation & Advanced Polymers. It will be the areas of Transportation & Advanced Polymers that will be the primary focus of DuPont’s operations at the Washington Works site, said Plant Manager Jay Valvo.
”We are on a journey,” he said. ”We are calling it ‘the new DuPont’ but come June 3, it will be ‘DuPont,’ the same name as before, but a different company.”
