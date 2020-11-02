West Virginia prepared for Election Day

By STEPHEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner said his election staff and the state’s 55 county clerks and hundreds of polls workers are ready for the heavy turnout expected when voters head to the polls Tuesday.

“The enthusiasm of this election is being reflected in the people getting out to vote,” Warner said. “I think what it portends is that we’re going to have a busy Tuesday election day.”

Polling locations across the state open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7:30 p.m. According to Warner, West Virginia is on track for breaking the record for voter turnout.

West Virginians numbering in the thousands have already cast their ballots in the 2020 general election for president, U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, the state Board of Public Works, the Legislature, and numerous local races. Saturday was the last day for early voting and Wednesday was the last day to request an absentee ballot…

