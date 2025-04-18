Warner applauds legislature for passing election integrity legislation including voter photo ID and prohibiting non-citizens from voting in municipal elections

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WV Secretary of State Kris Warner said that the 2025 legislative session was both productive and important for further securing the state’s elections. He commended legislators for working with his office to pass several key pieces of legislation. Warner noted that his first opportunity to work with legislators as WV’s Secretary of State proved to be highly productive.

According to Warner, seven of his election-related legislative initiatives were passed by the legislature. Three of those bills have already been signed into law by the Governor, while the other three await his signature.

Warner stated that the bill requiring photo ID to vote (HB 3016) appeared to be the most popular initiative among legislators, with an overwhelming majority voting in favor of passage. HB 3016 requires voters to present forms of identification that include a photograph in order to vote in an election without challenge. Many states require some form of photo identification to vote.

Warner said that photographs are already required for driver’s licenses, passports, military IDs, and several other forms of identification. For those who do not or cannot obtain one of those forms, county clerks and the Secretary of State can provide a free photo voter registration card.

“Rapid technological changes require states to evolve to ensure election integrity,” said Warner. “Photo ID is a reasonable requirement to prevent voter fraud and give voters the confidence that every vote is cast by an eligible voter.”

Secretary Warner also expressed gratitude for the passage of SB 486, which clarifies that only United States citizens are eligible to vote in all West Virginia elections, including those held by municipalities. Warner said that he and several legislators shared a concern that municipalities could allow non-citizens to vote in local elections.

“As the cornerstone of our constitutional republic, voting is a fundamental right that belongs to American citizens,” said Warner. “Only US citizens are eligible to vote in federal elections according to federal law, so it’s just common-sense that those requirements apply at every level of elections.”

Warner provided the following summary of his election-related initiatives that passed during this legislative session.

Secretary of State Bills approved by the Governor:

SB 487 – Reduces the waiting period that election officials must wait to send address confirmation notices from four to two years in alignment with US Supreme Court precedent.

SB 486 – Clarifies voter registration qualifications by providing expressly that only US citizens may vote in state, county, municipal, and special elections held in WV.

SB 490 – Prohibits ranked-choice voting in WV elections.

Secretary of State Bills passed by the legislature and awaiting approval by the Governor:

HB 3016 – Requires a photograph on all forms of acceptable ID used for voting in WV, with limited exceptions.

SB 485 – Authorizes the Secretary of State’s Office to design a competitive procurement process specifically for purchasing critical election infrastructure while requiring public disclosure of award documentation for transparency.

SB 522 & SB 525 – Clarifies the procedure for administrative dissolution of non-compliant limited liability companies and non-profit corporations.

SB 369 – A legislative rules bundle that includes a State Election Commission regulation that furthers transparency in campaign finances and clarifies permitted activities by candidates and political action committees.

Warner again praised legislators for their willingness to consider the legislative agenda of the Secretary of State’s Office, highlighting their efforts to enhance security and transparency in West Virginia’s election process.