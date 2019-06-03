Want to go pro? WVU coach (and Read Aloud West Virginia’s Read-a-Palooza headliner) Neal Brown says first, tackle reading

By MARIA YOUNG

Charleston Gazette-Mail

West Virginia University head football coach Neal Brown s the headliner for their annual fundraiser, Read-A-Palooza, at the University of Charleston’s Riggleman Rotunda Thursday. (Gazette-Mail file photo by Tom Bragg)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Gazette-Mail Life & Style section probably isn’t the first place you’d go to look for an article on West Virginia University head football coach Neal Brown. Nor might you normally expect someone whose life is spent on the high-action, high-volume, rough-and-tumble gridiron to use some of his rare, spare moments advocating the glories of something as, well, quiet, as reading.

But Neal Brown is full of surprises.

“I come from a family of educators. Three of my four grandparents were educators, my wife’s parents are both educators, my dad and my mother were educators,” he said.

Read the entire article:

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail