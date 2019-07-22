W.Va. welcoming the world: 7,000 Scouts from Mexico and United States arrived in Sunday; 40,000 others from around the globe slated to arrive Monday

By Matt Combs for The Register-Herald of Beckley, W.Va.

One of some 7,000 scouts by day’s end chekcs in to a virtual guestbook inside the welcome center Sunday afternoon, logging into a 3D visible globe that will show where each of the tens of thousands of international scouts have arrived from. Photo by Brad Davis

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. — On Sunday, 7,000 Scouts checked themselves into the Summit Bechtel Reserve for the 2019 World Scout Jamboree.

While those 7,000 Scouts on Sunday — from the United States and Mexico — made the Summit Fayette County’s largest city, they pale in comparison to the more than 40,000 Scouts from around the world who will join them as the Summit welcomes the rest of the world in.

A beehive of activity, the J.W. and Hazel Ruby Welcome Center on U.S. 19 housed volunteers and Scouts from around the world and bus after bus on Sunday as Scouts arrived at the site.

For Carol McCarthy, a Fayetteville resident, it is key that those visitors get to see a West Virginia face when they arrive for the festivities. …

