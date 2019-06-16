W.Va. volunteers among those cleaning debris along shores of Ohio River

By JENNA PIERSON, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The annual Ohio River Sweep was held Saturday morning at Point Park in Parkersburg and at other points along the Ohio River through several states.

Photo courtesy of Becky Tanner Leaders from DuPont and Chemours Rebecca Adams, left, and Becky Tanner gather trash during Saturday’s Ohio River Sweep.

Organized locally by the Wood County Solid Waste Authority, dozens of volunteers, both independent and affiliated with sponsor companies such as DuPont, Chemours and Hino, met at Point Park to clean the surrounding areas of the Ohio and Little Kanawha rivers from 9 a.m. to noon.

“This is my 11th year doing this,” said John Reed, the director of the Wood County Solid Waste Authority. “We have lots of great volunteers, including the amazing ladies from the Parkersburg Yacht Club who help coordinate.”

The Ohio River Sweep is an event that is organized by the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) and has multiple cleanup sites in six states on the same day, including Ohio and West Virginia. In 2018, 6,000 volunteers participated in total, according to ORSANCO. ….

