W.Va. Treasurer’s office returns $14.8 million to rightful owners in FY 2019

W.Va. county-by-county numbers released

CHARLESTON – State Treasurer John Perdue’s Unclaimed Property Division returned $14.8 million in claims to rightful owners in fiscal year 2019, with Kanawha County leading the county-by-county breakdown with $2.2 million returned to residents.

Unclaimed property is any financial asset from which an individual has become unintentionally separated. Examples include a final paycheck, a forgotten safe deposit box, uncashed stock dividends, or life insurance. Real estate is not included.

The 2019 fiscal year total is similar to other recent years. In 2017, $12.4 million was returned to rightful owners; $13.8 million was returned in FY 2016. The office set a record with $17.7 million returned to rightful owners in FY 2018.

“I’m proud that our office continues to return millions to rightful owners every year,” said State Treasurer Perdue. “Our unclaimed property staff actively works to return unclaimed money through various types of public outreach. Each year our goal is to return at least $1 million a month, on average, and we’ve hit that mark again.”

After Kanawha’s $2.2 million total, the remaining top 10 counties in money returned consists of:

Monongalia, $859,749; 546 claims

Raleigh, $503,196; 477 claims

Cabell, $453,658; 496 claims

Harrison, $400,926; 494 claims

Marion, $361,705; 358 claims

Berkeley, $336,980; 414 claims

Putnam, $290,403; 419 claims

Ohio, $257,123; 261 claims

Wood, $190,815; 411 claims



Treasurer Perdue’s office attempts to locate rightful owner through an online database, letter distributions and a twice a year newspaper publication that list thousands of never-before-listed names of rightful owners. The newspaper insert is titled “Discover” and is distributed in newspapers in every county in West Virginia. The next newspaper insert is scheduled to be released in mid- to late-September. If you see your name, you may go towww.wvtreasury.com and file an electronic claim; fill out the paper claim included in the insert and mail it in; or call 1-800-642-8687 for direct assistance.

“Checking to see if you or a relative has unclaimed property is easy and something everyone should do at least one a year,” said Treasurer Perdue.

Below is a list of the remaining county totals of claims paid in FY 2019, in descending order:

Fayette, $155,110; 254 claims

Mercer, $139,907; 306 claims

Preston, $135,539; 196 claims

Randolph, $117,498; 138 claims

Greenbrier, $112,552; 160 claims

Wayne, $111,455; 165 claims

Jefferson, $104,775; 206 claims

Logan, $92,972; 159 claims

Mingo, $83,404; 107 claims

Mineral, $64,828; 133 claims

Upshur, $56,497; 117 claims

Hardy, $54,327; 68 claims

Hancock, $53,055; 172 claims

Jackson, $50,426; 159 claims

Marshall, $48,663; 127 claims

Brooke, $46,805; 93 claims

Nicholas, $43,899; 134 claims

Braxton, $41,426; 58 claims

Boone, $41,040; 161 claims

Summers, $37,679; 50 claims

Barbour, $34,894; 67 claims

Hampshire, $33,696; 87 claims

Mason, $31,277; 111 claims

Gilmer, $30,938; 29 claims

Taylor, $30,405; 79 claims

Wetzel, $27,089; 86 claims

Morgan, $23,904; 71 claims

Roane, $21,371; 55 claims

Lincoln, $19,199; 95 claims

Pendleton, $19,018; 35 claims

Ritchie, $18,537; 42 claims

Clay, $18,437; 69 claims

Monroe, $18,431; 70 claims

Wyoming, $17,565; 65 claims

Lewis, $15,992; 81 claims

Doddridge, $15,612; 22 claims

McDowell, $15,209; 52 claims

Pocahontas, $14,711; 40 claims

Grant, $12,880; 52 claims

Webster, $11,470; 37 claims

Tucker, $11,441; 18 claims

Pleasants, $9,592; 25 claims

Tyler, $8,678; 27 claims

Calhoun, $5,041; 35 claims

Wirt, $3,273; 25 claims

The county totals add up to $7.9 million. Out of state payments make up the remainder of the fiscal year total.