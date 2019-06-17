W.Va. Tourism’s ‘West Virginia Week Social Media Challenge’ focuses on your #AlmostHeaven adventure

Tourism awareness effort continues through Thursday



CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Tourism Office’s West Virginia Week Social Media Challenge continues this week with Today’s challenge (Monday, Jun. 17) being: Tell us your favorite #AlmostHeaven adventure.



To participate, social media users are asked to follow along with the themes each day and publicly post their photos and memories on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #AlmostHeaven. The challenge finishes on West Virginia Day, Thursday, June 20.

The seven-day social challenge is designed to drive engagement and inspire travel to West Virginia through daily themes and the hashtag #AlmostHeaven.

To encourage participation, the Tourism Office will be giving away West Virginia activity passes and vacations each day, including several grand vacation packages for folks who participate in the campaign all week long.

Tourism attractions around the state have donated vacations as giveaways for lucky participants.

“We’ve had some smash-hit social campaigns the last few years using the hashtag #AlmosthHeaven,” Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby said. “With West Virginia’s 156th birthday quickly approaching, we’re asking for your help again. It’s time to celebrate America’s best-kept secret with seven days of wall-to-wall West Virginia on social media.”

The weeklong challenge is made up of specific themes each day, remaining days include:



Tues., June 18: Share your favorite #AlmostHeaven place to escape.

Wed., June 19: Post your favorite #AlmostHeaven waterfall.

Thurs., June 20: Happy Birthday, West Virginia! Tag a friend you’d like to visit #AlmostHeaven.

To be eligible for the daily giveaways, participants must set their challenge posts to public and enter to win on WVtourism.com/WVDay. Participants who publicly post and enter online all seven days of the challenge will be eligible to win the grand vacation prizes on West Virginia Day.

This year’s social challenge also includes a way for West Virginia businesses to get in on the celebration. Businesses can show their love of the state and local communities by participating from their official social channels as well as encouraging their employees to participate each day. Participating businesses will be featured on the Tourism Office’s website.

Businesses can register as official participants and download a toolkit at WVTourism.com/WVDay.

Tourism represents a $4.3 billion industry in West Virginia, generating $519 million in state and local taxes and supporting more than 45,000 jobs for hardworking West Virginians.

