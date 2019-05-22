W.Va. to repay feds $4.7M for improper Frontier grant payments

By Jake Zuckerman, Charleston Gazette-Mail

The West Virginia Legislature set in motion a $4.7 million repayment to the federal government Monday after the state, through Frontier Communications, misused grant money provided to expand broadband in West Virginia.

The appropriation came after the U.S. Department of Commerce denied the state’s administrative appeal in April to reduce the repayment demand.

“Accordingly, the $4,705,000 debt established by the Bill for Collection dated November 17, 2017, remains in full force and effect, with no adjustments being made as a result of [West Virginia’s] appeal,” the rejection letter states. …

