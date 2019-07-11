W.Va. teachers union says it will sue to stop charter schools law

The Associated Press

West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee, center, and other union leaders call for a statewide strike during a news conference outside the Senate chamber in the West Virginia state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Craig Hudson/HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A sweeping West Virginia GOP education bill that allows the creation of charter schools violates the state Constitution, according to a teachers union that plans to sue over the legislation.

The West Virginia Education Association released a statement Wednesday saying it has sent a formal letter notifying the attorney general of their intention to sue.

“Since the state requires notice of a lawsuit we wanted to go ahead and get that time frame started,” said West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee, adding that the group wants to file “as soon as possible.”

Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed the measure late last month after a gridlocked special legislative session on education drew heavy protests from teachers. His spokesman declined to comment on the potential lawsuit. …

