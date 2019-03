CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s ruling Friday that, if left intact, jeopardized the state’s right-to-work law.

The Attorney General’s Office sought the stay and its motion speaks for itself. The office has no further comment at this time.

Read the Attorney General’s motion at http://bit.ly/2WwRMRy.

The Supreme Court’s ruling can be read at http://bit.ly/2HYwMiJ.