W.Va. Supreme Court Chief Justice Walker to speak to state’s public defenders

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Supreme Court Chief Justice Beth Walker will be the keynotespeaker at the Public Defender Services’ 2019 Indigent Defense Conference on June 20 in Morgantown.

Chief Justice Walker will speak during the awards ceremony luncheon at 12:15 p.m. She will discuss the work of the West Virginia Task Force on Lawyer Well-Being. The conference is being held at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place.