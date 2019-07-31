W.Va. substance abuse pilot transportation program set to launch in October
By Amanda Larch fo The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A one-year pilot program that will provide transportation for those recovering from substance use disorder is set to begin this October, officials said Tuesday.
The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) invested more than $215,000 into the program, with goals to improve transportation access for substance use recovery and treatment in the greater Huntington region, said Tim Thomas, federal co-chairman of ARC. …
