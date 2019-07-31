W.Va. substance abuse pilot transportation program set to launch in October

By Amanda Larch fo The Herald-Dispatch

Sholten Singer/ The Herald-Dispatch. Community Transportation Association of America Executive Scott Bogren speaks as officials discuss a pilot project to increase transportation access to substance use disorder and recovery services during a media briefing.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A one-year pilot program that will provide transportation for those recovering from substance use disorder is set to begin this October, officials said Tuesday.

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) invested more than $215,000 into the program, with goals to improve transportation access for substance use recovery and treatment in the greater Huntington region, said Tim Thomas, federal co-chairman of ARC. …

Read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/pilot-transportation-program-set-to-launch-in-october/article_a9e326a3-0838-5363-bcf2-a4bc4823872a.html