W.Va. state superintendent refuses $4K raise after Senate president’s criticism

By Ryan Quinn for The Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael asked the state Board of Education Thursday morning to retract the state schools superintendent’s $4,000 raise, which Carmichael called “unwarranted,” “shocking” and “outraging.”

By Thursday afternoon, Superintendent Steve Paine had sent out a news release refusing the raise.

Before the state school board’s unanimous vote Wednesday to give the raise, Paine made $230,000 annually. A few board members said Paine didn’t ask for the raise. …

