W.Va. state superintendent admits complaining to ACT about lobbyist

By Ryan Quinn for the Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Schools Superintendent Steve Paine and one of his assistant state superintendents have now admitted that they called the senior vice president for programs for ACT, the standardized testing group, in December to “share concerns” about one of its lobbyists’ tweets.

They both admit that they called this same person in early 2019 regarding lobbyist Jason Webb’s tweets and his other “lobbying tactics.” But the two state Department of Education officials deny Webb’s allegation that they implied there would be “negative consequences” if ACT didn’t rein Webb in.

Paine also admitted that he called ACT’s chief executive officer in March, alongside the state education department’s general counsel and another department attorney.

In June, Webb, who wrote the offending tweets, whose contents have yet to be revealed, sued Paine and Jan Barth, the assistant state superintendent. …

