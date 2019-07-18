W.Va. state still fails to connect youth with services, education, workforce

From The Exponent Telegram

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — About one year ago, a WalletHub study said West Virginia was one of the worst states for providing opportunities for youth and young adults.

A year later, it doesn’t seem like much has changed, according to the study.

West Virginia is sixth overall in the average number of at-risk youth. These are youth in the 16-24 age group who lack education, job training, fall on the poverty scale and oftentimes battle health issues related to obesity.

Sixth, by the way, means there are only five states where youth are more at-risk: Louisiana, the District of Columbia, Mississippi, Arkansas and Nevada. …

