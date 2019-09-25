W.Va. State Police criticized over purchasing controls

By Steven Allan Adams, For The Intelligencer of Wheeling

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A performance review by the Legislative Auditor’s Office released Tuesday found that the West Virginia State Police has not developed procedures for how it makes purchases and is not complying with guidelines.

The Legislative Auditor’s Performance Evaluation and Research Division report was presented to the Post Audits Committee during the second day of legislative interim meetings.

According to the report, the State Police requested an exemption from Purchasing Division policies in July 2017. The Legislature passed Senate Bill 461 in 2017, exempting the State Police from Purchasing Division requirements that other state agencies have to abide by.

Since receiving that exemption, the State Police has not developed any formal policies or procedures to govern purchasing decisions.

