W.Va. senators take zip line ride at Scout Jamboree

This Monday, July 22, 2019, photo released by the Office of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin shows Manchin, right, before taking a zipline ride at the World Scout Jamboree in Glen Jean, W.Va. West Virginia’s two U.S. senators let their adventuresome sides take over at the World Scout Jamboree. Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito took simultaneous rides on ziplines Monday in southern West Virginia, where 45,000 Scouts and their leaders from around the world are participating in the jamboree held for just the second time in the United States.

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s two U.S. senators let their adventuresome sides take over at the World Scout Jamboree.

Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito took rides on adjoining zip lines Monday in southern West Virginia. About 45,000 Scouts and their leaders from around the world are participating in the jamboree held for just the second time in the United States. …

