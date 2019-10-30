W.Va. Senator Maroney’s trial date set on prostitute charge

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — The trial date for state Sen. Michael J. Maroney, R-Marshall, who faces misdemeanor charges involving prostitution, has been set for 9 a.m. Dec. 13 at the Marshall County Courthouse.

Marshall County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro said Maroney faces charges that he reportedly solicited an alleged prostitute multiple times between mid-May and mid-June in Marshall County.

Maroney, 51, attended a hearing before Magistate Tom Wood this morning at which time he signed a waiver to appear. The trial date was then set for Dec. 13.

