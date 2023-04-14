W.Va. Senator Ben Queen selected for GOPAC 2023 Class of Emerging Leaders

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s Ben Queen, a state senator from Harrison County, has earned national recognition as one of 28 legislators from across the nation selected to GOPAC’s 2023 Class of Emerging Leaders.

WASHINGTON, DC – GOPAC have announced the 28 legislators in its 2023 class of Emerging Leaders. Nominated by the legislative leadership in their state, these legislators have demonstrated promise in positively impacting their state and rising within the Republican ranks.

“Our 2023 class of Emerging Leaders is the next installment in our mission to build a roster of state

Republicans who are focused on ideas to advance Americans’ personal and economic security,” said

GOPAC Chairman David Avella. “Whether it is leading in their state legislative chamber or running for higher office in the future, we welcome being part of their development and success.”

The prestigious GOPAC Emerging Leaders Program is a year-long initiative to educate the next generation of Republican legislators. The Program equips these legislators with information to help them legislate more effectively and ultimately achieve leadership:

2023 GOPAC Emerging Leaders

Among the leaders are the following State Senators:

Senator Donnie Chesteen (AL)

Senator Ben Gilmore (AR)

Senator Janae Shamp (AZ)

Senator Jim Bovd (FL)

Senator Brandon Beach (GA)

Senator Mike Bousselot (IA)

Senator Kyle Walker (IN)

Senator Amanda Mays Bledsoe (KY)

Senator Jordan Rasmusson (MN)

Senator Michael Lazarra (NC)

Senator Dean Murray (NY)

Senator Kristen Thompson (OK)

Senator Todd Pillion (VA)

Senator Nikki Torres (WA)

Senator Ben Queen (WV)

See all honorees here: https://www.gopac.org/emerging-leaders/