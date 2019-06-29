W.Va. Senate President statement on signing of education bill HB 206

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — W.Va. Senate President Mitch Carmichael issued the following statement regarding the signing of HB 206 on Friday:

W.Va. Senate President Mitch Carmichael

“I thank Governor Justice for choosing the students of West Virginia today by signing House Bill 206. The Senate has been a strong advocate for comprehensive education reform from the beginning, and this bill is a positive first step. I believe that West Virginia’s children, teachers, and families are as gifted and talented as any in the world. These changes will help provide the world-class education our students deserve, and it will give our teachers and counties the local control they want and need. I am excited to see what the future holds for our great state and our schools.”

— Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson