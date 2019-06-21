W.Va. Senate President Carmichael and union leaders react to passage of omnibus education bill

By Jordan Nelson, The Register-Herald in Beckley, W.Va.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, center, chats with colleagues Sunday before the second reading of the Student Success Act. (Perry Bennett/WV Legislative Photography).

CHARLESTON, W.Va — West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, says he wants to pass a sweeping House education bill that would allow the state’s first charter schools.

Carmichael told The Associated Press on Thursday that he’s not going to try to amend the proposal when it gets to his chamber.

The House passed Wednesday night House Bill 206, their version of the Senate’s Student Success Act (Senate Bill 1039) on a 51-47 vote, allowing for the authorization of charter schools.

The charter school cap would be three until July 1, 2023. After that, three more could be added every three years. …

