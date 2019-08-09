W.Va. Secretary of State Warner appointed co-chair of national NASS Elections Committee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The National Association of Secretaries of State has announced that West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner and Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar have been appointed National Co-Chairs of the NASS Elections Committee by NASS President and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

Mac Warner, W.Va. Secretary of State

“I am extremely honored to be selected to serve in this leadership position and work with my colleagues on securing elections in all 50 states and territories in our nation,” Warner said. “West Virginians are proud of our leadership in election administration, and I am looking forward to share best practices from each state to protect and secure our nations elections.”

Since taking office in January 2017, Secretary Warner has become recognized as a national leader in cybersecurity for elections and election infrastructure. Under his leadership, West Virginia was the first state in the nation to hire an IT specialist from the WV National Guard to work cooperatively with the WV Fusion Center. The WV Fusion Center provides the state’s technology systems and data centers with 24/7 detection monitoring against intrusions or hacks.

As co-chair of the committee, Secretary Warner will also serve as a NASS representative to the Election Infrastructure Subsector Government Coordinating Council (EIS-GCC). The EIS-GCC also includes members from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, the Na­tional Association of State Election Directors, the Election Center and the International Association of Government Officials. The EIS-GCC is the first of its kind collaboration between federal, state and local officials to secure elections, formalizing information sharing protocols to ensure that timely threat information, support, and resources reach all election officials so they can respond to threats as they emerge.

“As a founding member of the EIC-GCC, I am looking forward to bringing a West Virginia perspective to the table as we design our nations protocols for election security that include protections from cyber incidents and tampering with voting equipment,” Warner said. “Only when state, federal and local officials work together to combat threats against election systems will we be best equipped to deliver a safe and accurate vote tally on election night.”

Founded in 1904, NASS is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and is the oldest nonpartisan professional organization of public officials in the United States. NASS has members from all 50 states and U.S. territories.

