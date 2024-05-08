W.Va. Secretary of State reports 1,193 new business registrations in April

Barbour County led the state in new business growth for the month

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The WV Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,193 new businesses statewide during the month of April according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Barbour County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of 14 new business registrations, a 1.97% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business Division reported that Wirt, Doddridge, Webster and Lincoln County also experienced notable growth during the month.

Top five counties in new business growth:

1. Barbour County – 1.97% growth.

2. Wirt County – 1.96% growth.

3. Doddridge County – 1.82% growth.

4. Webster County – 1.72% growth.

5. Lincoln County – 1.71% growth.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered in April include Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Jefferson and Raleigh.

Top five counties in total businesses registered:

1. Kanawha County – 125 new registrations.

2. Berkeley County – 110 new registrations.

3. Monongalia County – 96 new registrations.

4. Jefferson County – 65 new registrations.

5. Raleigh County – 62 new registrations.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,813 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024. Summers County led all 55 counties with an 18.74% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit the Business Statistics Database.