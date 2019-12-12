W.Va. school board tries again to reduce graduation requirements

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the third time in three years, West Virginia Board of Education members are proposing a change in the credits students need to graduate from high school.

In general, state school board members want to give elected county school boards more choice in that area.

State board members, in a voice vote Wednesday with no nays heard, placed the proposals out for public comment until Jan. 24. The proposals should be available to read online and comment on by the end of this week.

Among the board’s new proposals is one it previously abandoned — reducing the number of social studies credits required to graduate from four to three. The policy would allow counties to essentially force students to study all of American history in one course, rather than two. …

