W.Va.’s Route 10 improvement project gets $16.9 million funding award

By Emily D. Coppola for Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Gov. Jim Justice

KEGLEY, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday a $16.9 million funding award for the final phase of the West Virginia Route 10 improvement project.

The contract is for work that will be completed in Mercer County, near the Kegley community.

The award for the roadwork contract was signed with Vecellio and Grogan, Inc, Justice said.

“This is significant for us working to take over the sewage operations through there to Matoaka,” Mercer County Commissioner, Bill Archer, said, “This is an exciting development.” …

