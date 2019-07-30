W.Va.’s Pleasants Power Station’s plan to participate in electricity auction now on hold

By Steven Allen Adams for The Intelligencer

John Judge, CEO of FirstEnergy Resources. (Photo Courtesy/WV Legislative Photography)

BELMONT, W.Va. — An electrical auction that Pleasants Power Station had planned to participate in next month has been postponed indefinitely, according to a decision by a federal energy watchdog.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a ruling Thursday, July 25, halting a scheduled capacity auction in August by PJM Interconnection, a wholesale energy transmission company serving 13 states and Washington, D.C. This is the second time the auction has been postponed, which usually occurs in May.

According to Thursday’s decision, FERC told PJM to put the auction on hold until a new set of tariffs could be developed. In an order last June, FERC commissioners ruled that PJM’s current tariffs were “unjust, unreasonable, and unduly discriminatory or preferential.” …

