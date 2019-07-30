W.Va.’s Parkersburg Homecoming introduces mini wedge racing

By Jenna Pierson for The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Mini wedge race cars ready to race on the track. (Photo Provided)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The Parkersburg Homecoming Festival will introduce a new event, mini wedge racing, to its roster of activities.

Mini wedge racing is a form of go kart racing designed for children, ranging in age from 7 to 15. It is an event that is typically held at racetracks, such as the Ohio Valley Speedway.

“It has been a lot of extra work but it has been worth it,” said Parkersburg City Councilman Eric Barber, who brought the idea to the Homecoming committee. “This will be all about the kids, and it will put them front and center.” …

