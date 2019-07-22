W.Va.’s Cabell County Fair Parade kicks off this week’s events

By Douglas Harding for the Herald-Dispatch

2019 Cabell Co. Fair Queen Shannyn Kyle rides down Main Street as the 36th Annual Cabell County Fair parade takes place on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Milton, W.Va..

MILTON, W.Va. — The Cabell County Fair Parade made its way through downtown Milton past crowds of excited children, families and community members on U.S. 60 Sunday afternoon, kicking off this week’s series of family-friendly events for the community fair.

“My favorite part of the parade is just seeing the kids enjoy themselves,” said Roy Shull, who brought his grandson and some of his friends to the parade. “It is a nice, fun and clean family atmosphere.”

Shull said he has been attending the Cabell County Fair Parade each year for the past 25 years. …

